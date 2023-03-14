March 14, 2023

Sir,

I read the first article titled “Why should we vote?” under the series ‘Countdown for State Assembly Election’ by Ravi Joshi, formerly in the Cabinet Secretariat, in yesterday’s Star of Mysore on Page-7. Well-argued to convey the central idea of the need to vote.

The basic question is when most of us (for example, Vice-Chancellors, Political Science, Sociology, History, Economics Professors) have been taught these democracy lessons, why do we have poor voting percentage?

Why many College students are not participating in voting (I plan to have a zoom session with Maharani’s Commerce and Management College students) or keeping away from elections?

Why such leading leaders like Nandan Nilekani (co-founder of Infosys), T.N. Seshan (former Chief Election Commissioner), Railway Expert E. Sreedharan (known as the Metro Man), lost elections?

We should not lose hope but strive even more hard.

I learn, Mysore Open Forum (MOF) has convened a meeting under ‘Citizens Initiative’ at B.N. Bahadur Institute in Manasagangothri on Mar. 18 at 4 pm. Among all those attending the meeting, how many have even considered contesting? If we the professionals keep away from politics, whom are we encouraging to enter politics?

– Bhamy Shenoy, Mysuru, 14.3.2023

