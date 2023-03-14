Share the Water

March 14, 2023

By Ragoo Rao, Ethologist

Summer is fast arriving. Days are getting warmer; lakes and ponds are going low on storage and water scarcity is fast approaching.

We, humans, have made good arrangements for our supply of water even through scarcity spells. What about the creatures around us, like birds, mammals, and reptiles? They also need water to quench their thirst in the drier months. We have totally destroyed and degraded their natural water sources like ponds and creeks.

It is up to us humans to be concerned for this planet’s fellow creatures. The least we can do is offer them drinking water. But how?

Just place a few earthen troughs of clean water in your gardens and terrace. Initially, for a few days, there may not be any takers. Birds are very sensitive and do not trust humans easily. But as they gain confidence, they start accepting your gracious gesture and start visiting the birdbath regularly.

Watch the birds visit your place to quench their thirst and also bathe.

The different species of birds that will start visiting your bird-bath, will really baffle you. You will start wondering about the birds that you had never sighted in the area earlier are all sighted now, with a small gesture; like placing a few water troughs for them.

This is not just being kind and concerned to the fellow creatures, but it is a great learning for the families. The children start watching them and learn more about the birds. This impresses them at a young age to have respect and concern for all life on this planet. They will even try to know the names of the birds and discover more about their life. It is an education for young minds to discover their natural surroundings and learn how to conserve nature.

Apart from birds, many reptiles like Garden lizards, small mammals like Squirrels, and insects like Ants, Wasps and Butterflies will also visit your place.

A small concern, shown by placing a few water troughs, will change your compound into a natural small ecosystem. Watching them accept your kindness will bring joy to your minds.

Sharing with others brings joy. The picture shows many species of birds, you had never sighted that will visit you and bless you.