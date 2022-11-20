Why is Emotional Healing a necessity in one’s life?

November 20, 2022

How can Rapid Transformational Therapy help?

Do you fear failures in life? Do you suffer from stress, anxiety? Do you lack confidence in yourself to be an achiever? Are you a hypochondriac? These and other questions that arise in our life’s journey are answered here in this article.— Ed

By Suchita Sanjay, Clinical Hypnotherapist & Mindset Coach, Rapid Transformational Therapy

Did you know emotional healing is a Freedom Ticket if you feel stuck, struggling with fear of failure, stress, anxiety, lack of self-esteem, lack of self-worth, lack of self-love, lack of confidence, struggling severely from scarcity mind-set and also for your overall health and well-being?

Studies have proven that any negative emotion or negative thought we pass to our body and allowing it to suppress creates a pain body or a diseased body. Our body is made up of a network of intelligence and it is always listening. It becomes very important to do an internal audit of our mind & body often.

It is observed, relatively women express their pains and emotions and heal, while majority of the men are told to be strong and not express their emotions as it might expose their weakness or hurt their ego. It is ok to express, heal and move on irrespective of gender. Being vulnerable is not a weakness, it is a strength too. Healing can be sought in safe places from qualified people in various fields. Seeking help from a close friend or relative who is not qualified may not help as this person may be a good listener but might not have the right knowledge or ability to analyse, direct and set you up for success.

Check the mind first as even our scriptures say, “Our mind is our best friend if we have control over it and a worst enemy if we do not have control over it. Our mind is like the king which runs our body too.”

The most important that one has to check is to see if there is any emotional pain or negative emotion. If so, the questions we need to ask ourselves are:

1. Have I been able to identify the root cause of the emotional pain?

2. Have I healed from this situation?

3. Am I living the life I want or am I living by someone else’s expectation of me?

4. Have I sought help to find solution and solace?

Many times the root cause of the pain goes unidentified. It is vital to understand how, where, when and why this pain was caused and also to heal from it. It is also important to understand if you are living the life you want or if you are living according to someone else’s expectation of you. Many of them struggle with this issue, be it living by the expectations of the parents, spouse, the people around them. This not only leads to dissatisfaction, but also leads to emotional pain. All of which will ultimately lead to a pained body or a diseased body accompanied with emotional pain too. If one has to get over all of emotional turmoil, then seeking therapy is equally important. Seeking therapy is still a taboo in many places and cultures. Just like we go to a doctor to get treated for flu, it is equally important to treat our emotional pains by seeking therapy.

Often people either have the habit of suppressing emotional pains, or brushing it off under the carpet or try to cover it up by being busy and not acknowledging it or pose to be very strong. Some are suppressing by getting into unhealthy eating disorders or substance abuse to self. Emotional pains are supposed to be expressed and not swallowed. Suppression only leads to a snowball effect and it ultimately bombards one fine day with bigger issues.

About Rapid Transformational Therapy

Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) is a hybrid therapeutic approach which combines the best principles of Neuroscience like Neurolinguistic Programming, Psychotherapy, Hypnotherapy and other modalities of healing. In this method, the subconscious mind is accessed through hypnosis to identify when, where, how and why these unwanted thought patterns were acquired and while in the same state, the subconscious mind is healed, rewired and recoded with the most incredible and powerful life transforming belief system which ultimately helps in embracing success personally and professionally. Embracing the best version of yourself and unlocking your true potential is also what RTT helps with.

The command therapy in RTT used for wellness is also extremely effective and the results are phenomenal.

You may be wondering why is it important to access the subconscious mind through hypnosis.

Well, first thing to understand is that the subconscious mind has a Pandora box of all the events and feelings we have gone through in our life. When we are in hypnosis, the mind is in the alpha state or the meditative state, literally more relaxed to go to those specific situations which has caused the pain. Once this is identified, appropriate and powerful suggestions are given to change the meaning attached to those events and replace those thoughts with the most powerful positive suggestions. Different tools and modalities are used to heal the pain attached to the event.

A customised therapy recording lasting for 10-15 minutes is given, which has to be heard at least once for 21 days. The reason why the recording has to be listened for 21 days is because the mind takes 21 days to rewire itself to new thought patterns and rewire itself in the subconscious.

In simple terms, RTT helps one to understand the root cause of an issue and also create empowering new neural pathways in the mind while deleting and erasing the old unwanted thought patterns.

Any rewiring or recoding done in the hypnotic state or the subconscious state is lasting and powerful.

In a summary, RTT helps you to take control of how you want your mind and body, health and well-being to be and make you head towards success.

Marisa Peer, a world-renowned hypnotherapist, who has over three decades of experience in the field, is the pioneer of RTT. She is the Founder of The School of Rapid Transformational Therapy. She has successfully treated celebrities, the royalty, rock stars, players and many bigwigs of the business world.

Rtt can be helpful to:

1. Overcome anxiety, stress, depression, panic attacks, fears, phobias, sleeplessness; 2. Boost in self-confidence, self-esteem, self-love, self-worthiness and motivation; 3. Guilt and relaxation of mind; 4. Overcome procrastination; 5. Issues related to weight — Weight reduction, eating problems, food/ diet and exercise; 6. Achieving goals; 7. Overcome some addictions; 8. Career issues & money blocks; 9. Working with children; 10. Working on better relationships; 11. Some of the health issues.

This alternative approach is highly effective and many of them world over have experienced the benefit of it.

The most frequently asked questions about RTT:

Does it work?

Yes. Thousands of people have benefited from RTT. It is simple, proven and rapidly effective.

Will I be under your power during hypnosis?

No. You are in charge. You cannot be made to tell anything you do not feel comfortable talking about or do anything against your will.

Will I be asleep?

You don’t actually go to sleep. You are fully aware and in control. It’s a deep meditative state. Many of them experience a feeling of being deeply relaxed.

How will I feel during and after?

During hypnosis you are in your pure natural form. You will feel completely relaxed and comfortable. After the session, normally many of them feel completely relieved, liberated and feel a sense of understanding and freedom. You may continue to discover more about yourself.

When will I start to see change?

Immediate change: You feel a massive shift right away. A change in your physiology, thoughts and behaviours.

Gradual change: You see consistent positive shifts every day or over time. Sometimes you don’t see the shifts right away and then one day you suddenly look back and see all of the things that are different in your life.

Each person is unique and responds differently. You may experience a combination of these various kinds of results. All are extremely positive, productive and powerful.

The result and success of the programme also depends on the commitment to the programme.

In fact, our elders used to always tell us think and speak good for yourself and for others as thoughts tend to materialise. They would remind us that Thatha Asthu Devathas (which means the Angels or Gods, who grant our wishes or support your thoughts) are always around and they are always ready to grant your wishes.

Our elders meant that every thing is energy. The feelings we feel inside are naturally projected outside in the form of energy and the universal energy is there to support it. After all, thoughts become things.

So, keeping our thoughts and vibrations in check is what will make the life we want.

For further details, log on to: https://suchitasanjay.com/