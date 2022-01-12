Why no rush for booster dose vaccination?

January 12, 2022

Sir,

I got myself booster vaccinated today. I went in early and by the time the vaccination staff arrived, there were just four persons waiting for the early bird status. However, I was disappointed to see so few people at the vaccination centre. Maybe by the end of the day, the number turning up for vaccination is substantial.

I will visit the centre again to find out the number of people who got booster vaccinated.

I hope people take this seriously. Yes, some who are fully vaccinated with the three doses may get infected but it is a negligible percentage, but we can still be carriers of the virus and if all others get fully vaccinated (2 and 3 doses as the case may be) then the chance of herd immunity is greater.

Get vaccinated, wear mask, maintain social distance, avoid crowded places and stay safe.

A major issue the announcement for the booster dose does not clarify is our brothers and sisters who have taken 2 doses of vaccination and are now abroad where Covaxin and Covishield are not in use. What will be the booster vaccine for them?

– George Rego, Mysuru, 11.1.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]