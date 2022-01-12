Why no rush for booster dose vaccination?
Voice of The Reader

Why no rush for booster dose vaccination?

January 12, 2022

Sir,

I got myself booster vaccinated today. I went in early and by the time the vaccination staff arrived, there were just four persons waiting for the early bird status. However, I was disappointed to see so few people at the vaccination centre. Maybe by the end of the day, the number turning up for vaccination is substantial.

I will visit the centre again to find out the number of people who got booster vaccinated.

I hope people take this seriously. Yes, some who are fully vaccinated with the three doses may get infected but it is a negligible percentage, but we can still be carriers of the virus and if all others get fully vaccinated (2 and 3 doses as the case may be) then the chance of herd immunity is greater.

Get vaccinated, wear mask, maintain social distance, avoid crowded places and stay safe.

A major issue the announcement for the booster dose does not clarify is our brothers and sisters who have taken 2 doses of vaccination and are now abroad where Covaxin and Covishield are not in use. What will be the booster vaccine for them?

– George Rego, Mysuru, 11.1.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Why no rush for booster dose vaccination?”

  1. srivatsa says:
    January 15, 2022 at 8:23 am

    My brother and Sister in law who had taken Covishield in India(both jabs) were advised to take Pfizer shot as booster in USA. They must have cosulted the concerned authorities there

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching