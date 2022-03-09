Why we should oppose Chamundi Hill ropeway?

March 9, 2022

Will the ropeway reduce vehicular traffic? No

Will tourists pay for a limited scenic ride? No

Is the project economically viable? No

Will it disrupt sensitive ecosystem? Yes

Will it destroy spiritual environment? Yes

Is it destined to be an eyesore finally? Yes

By Bhamy V. Shenoy

Ever since the Karnataka Government has approved the ropeway project to promote tourism on Nandi Hills, some section of Mysuru has started to urge the Government for a similar ropeway project for our Chamundi Hill also.

In his budget-2022 on Mar. 4, the CM announced a slew of projects for Mysuru including a proposal to be sent under ‘Parvatamala Scheme of Central Government’ for construction of a ropeway in Chamundi Hill of Mysuru and Mullayanagiri Dattapeeta Betta of Chikkamagaluru to promote tourism.

I am sure that there are enough political leaders to support such an environmentally-unfriendly project, despite its environmental impact.

For the present, the Forest Department is not in favour of the Nandi Hills ropeway project. More than likely they will oppose the ropeway project in Mysuru also. But for how long?

Given the political reality, it is only the most daring and really concerned forest official who will refuse to give environmental clearance. It is worth recalling here that Mysuru was lucky in having one such officer Vinay Kumar, who refused to give permission to fell trees in Peoples’ Park. It was because of his daring act, Mysuru still has Peoples’ Park today.

In the past, a ropeway project has been suggested for Chamundi Hill several times. First time in 1994, the Karnataka Government had signed a BOT (build, operate and transfer) contract for constructing a ropeway with Sikka Traders for Rs. 6.5 crore. Because of the protests led by the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) it was dropped.

Each time environmentalists have succeeded in convincing the Government to drop the project. But time has changed now. Despite the protest, the Government succeeded in constructing multi-level parking on Chamundi Hill and also mindless concretisation of the Hill.

However, if we start opposing the project even before it is on the drawing board, we may stand some chance of saving the Hill from further environmental vandalisation. Let me give just a few sound arguments against the ropeway. These are backed by equally sound rational thinking and convincing examples.

1. One argument in support of ropeway is that it will reduce vehicular traffic and it is the increasing vehicular traffic which has resulted in the recent road caving. Ropeway will in no way reduce vehicular traffic. There is no scientific basis for arguing that the collapse/caving of roads is because of vehicular traffic. Such caving happens in many hills even in the absence of any vehicular traffic. It is mostly affected by rainfalls and the nature of the hills.

2. To claim that installation of a ropeway will lead to promoting tourism is also not backed by any data. Tourists are ready to spend money on a ropeway when the scenery is spectacular to enjoy or an area difficult or impossible to reach. In the case of Chamundi Hill, this is not the case. In fact one can argue that the ropeway will affect the biodiversity and natural beauty of the hill. Chamundi Hill is already threatened by unsustainable development. The best way to promote tourism is for us to leave nature to itself without any human intervention like constructing a ropeway.

3. I have often given the example of such extravagant investment under communist rule in Georgia, one of the countries under the Soviet Union. This may look like just one example which may have no relevance to Mysuru. I think otherwise. Under the communist rule, there was no accountability to hold leaders responsible. The rate of return on investment was not a consideration. A ropeway was constructed in a hill which is similar to Chamundi Hill without considering economic viability. When I visited the place a few years back, it was totally in ruins. It never resulted in more tourists. Today the ropeway is an eyesore. It is my prediction that if any ropeway is built by the Government (no sane private party will invest unless the Government gives direct or indirect subsidies), within a few months it will be closed down and become an eyesore.

4. Even non-experts will argue that construction of the ropeway will result in felling trees, have a huge impact on wild animals and affect the rich biodiversity. When the world is facing the existential crisis of climate change, why are we bent upon undertaking projects like this which increases energy consumption?

5. It is high time we take a scientific survey to find out the true reasons for tourists coming to Mysuru and particularly to Chamundi Hill. To make a claim that there is no new attraction for tourists to Mysuru is simply unbelievable. Why should there be a new attraction when we have so many attractions already? It is like arguing that Agra needs new attractions. In the case of Chamundi Hill, one can argue that by the so-called development, we are killing tourism. Many come to Chamundi Hill for the spiritual environment (which is more or less disappearing the way commercial interests have taken over) and for the rich biodiversity.

Instead of paying attention to these two factors, we are doing just the opposite. It is time that we the people start asking some inconvenient questions. Should we invest in an environmentally unfriendly ropeway project which has doubtful economics? Or should we give high priority to providing libraries and urgently needed toilets to our Government schools? It is shameful and sad that even after 75 years of getting independence, 63 percent of Government schools do not have proper toilets.