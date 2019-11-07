Wildlife Ambassador actor Srimurali visits Bandipur

November 7, 2019

Gundlupet: Sandalwood actor Srimurali, who is also the Wildlife Ambassador, visited Bandipur National Park yesterday.

Murali, who visited Bandipur for the first time after being made as the Wildlife Ambassador by the Forest Department, spoke with the officials at the Project Tiger office and collected information on man-animal conflicts.

He later visited the houses of Shivamadaiah and Shivalingappa at Chowdahalli, who were killed by a tiger and consoled the family members and assured them that the Forest Department would provide jobs to one member of the deceased families.

Speaking on the occasion, Srimurali said that due to commercial activities and sounds from resorts, wild animals were coming out of the forests which has angered the villagers and added that if the forests were healthy, urban places will be good.

He later visited Maralla Camp, where the forest staff urged him to get them basic infrastructure as they were working 24 hours. He said that the Department should make them work in shifts besides providing good salary and transport facility.

Project Tiger Director T. Balakrishna, RFOs N.P. Naveen Kumar, Srinivasa Naika, film producer Shruthinaidu and others were present.

