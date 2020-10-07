Wildlife Week concludes with cyclothon
Photo News

Wildlife Week concludes with cyclothon

October 7, 2020

As part of the valedictory of the 66th Wildlife Week celebrations, a 120-km Fit India Cyclothon was flagged off at Aranya Bhavan this morning by Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF – Mysuru Circle) T. Heeralal. Over 80 members selected from the Mysuru District Cycling Association are taking part in the event organised under the joint aegis of Youth Empowerment and Sports Ministry, Karnataka Forest Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Information and Public Relations Department, Mysuru District Cycling Association, Rotary Mysore East and National Adventure Foundation. Also present during the flag off were NYK State Director Atul J. Nikam, Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar and Mahesh Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mahadev and NYK Co-ordinator S. Siddaramappa. The cycling team will attend a lecture programme on ‘Wildlife and the role of youth’ organised at Antharasanthe, have food, take rest and will return to Mysuru later in the evening, said Siddaramappa.

