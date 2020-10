October 7, 2020

Ulliyada Kamala Joyappa (88), wife of late Ulliyada A. Joyappa and a resident of Nanneshwaranagar, near S.V. Regency, Hinkal, passed away this morning at her residence.

She leaves behind her son Ulliyada Arun Joyappa, daughter Keekira Rena Ponnappa and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this afternoon, according to family sources.