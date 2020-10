October 7, 2020

BSF DIG (Retd.) Iychettira M. Ponnappa (84), a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, passed away yesterday in Bengaluru.

A native of Mayamudi in Kodagu, he leaves behind his wife Rekha Ponnappa, sons Shelley Thimmaiah and Rawley Muddappa and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Sumanahalli Crematorium on the Ring Road near Magadi Road Flyover this morning, according to family sources.