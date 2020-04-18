Will pet dog owners be more responsible?

April 18, 2020

Sir,

In recent times, it is very common to find pets like dogs and cats in many of the houses. While I appreciate and respect these owners, who are taking good care of the pets inside their homes, some of them hardly cares for cleanliness on the road or footpath outside their homes or in their neighbourhood when it comes to taking these pets either for a walk or attending its nature calls.

Normally, the pet owner takes his neighbourhood for granted. This is not correct.

The MCC should address this serious problem and advise all these proud pet owners not take any pet dogs outside, especially for attending its nature calls. Also they must be advised to bring their pets outside only for walking, necessarily with leash. The offenders must be punished by way of suitable penalty.

It is also suggested that the pet owners can engage some expert dog trainers and make it as a habit for their pet dogs to excrete and urinate only in the bathroom of their house.

The above is a nuisance and my daily experience in one street of Vijayanagar Railway Layout. I think this is a common nuisance, experienced by all Mysureans.

Hope, these pet owners become more responsible and stop creating such unwanted nuisance on public roads.

– Nagamangala Narasimha Murthy, Mysuru, 10.4.2020

