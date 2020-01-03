Win Rs. 10,000 at Plog-a-thon on Jan.5 at 6.30 am

January 3, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Those who are concerned about the issue of waste dumping in city now have an option. It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Mysureans to turn their early morning jogs into a social cause.

Plogging or Plogathon or Plog-a-thon is emerging as a new trend, promotes picking up the litter while jogging, which in turn makes the environment clean. Therefore, the aim is to keep both the jogger as well as the environment in which he/ she lives clean.

Plog-a-thon is a Swedish fitness trend that in 2016, inspired thousands around the world to mix their morning run with cleaning of streets and gardens in their neighbourhoods. Last October, a bare-footed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen picking up plastic litter, water bottles and other waste from Mamallapuram Beach in Tamil Nadu during his morning walk.

A Plog-a-thon will be organised in city on Jan. 5 at 6.30 am and is titled “Maha Mysuru Plogathon” where participants, wearing tracksuits and running shoes will step out early from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to combine exercise and trash-picking.

The event is being spearheaded by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in association with many government and private agencies. The event will have MCC’s Brand Ambassadors for Swachh Survekshan educationist and stand-up comedian Prof. M. Krishnegowda and former international cricketer Javagal Srinath as guests. After assembling in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, participants will be given a 3.5 kilometre route map and the Plog-a-thon will end at the starting point. Ploggers will walk and collect trash on the route and collect them in a cloth bag given to them by the organisers.

The collected waste will be weighed in the end and a grand prize of Rs. 10,000 awaits the winner. There will be over 20 consolation prizes. T-shirts will be given to all the participants. Registration is free and interested may contact Mob- 88847-50057.

