Government staff sports meet begins

January 3, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: District Minister V. Somanna inaugurated the 2-day District- level sports meet of State Government employees at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Somanna said that the sports meet will help the employees to be mentally and physically fit.

Regretting that he cannot spend much time at the sports meet as he has to chair a KDP meeting, Somanna assured that he will be around the next time for a much longer period.

Declaring that he was willing to sponsor a vegetarian dinner to all the participants at the next meet, the Minister assured that he too will be a participant then in some games. Calling for organising Taluk- level sports meet at regular intervals, he said that the employees can keep away from common ailments such as BP and Sugar by taking to physical exercises and sports.

Asking the employees not to make people run from pillar to post when they approach Government offices, he said that it was important for the employees to earn praise from the citizens for timely and appropriate discharge of duties.

Somanna received the guard of honour from the participants who took out a march-past. MP Pratap Simha, MLC R. Dharmasena, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Additional Chief Secretary to Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports G. Kalpana, Assistant Director K. Suresh, ZP CEO K.Jyothi, ZP President Parimala Shyam and other officials were present.

Dasara sports cash prize payment: Dist. Minister sets Jan. 6 deadline

Ahead of the inauguration of the sports meet, a visibly irked District Minister Somanna took Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director K. Suresh to task on the dais itself for the prolonged delay in the distribution of cash prizes to winners of Dasara sports meet. Maintaining that the Government had released Rs.7 crore for the purpose a couple of months ago, Somanna questioned Suresh where had all the money gone.

Questioning Suresh on the undue delay in the distribution of cash prizes, even after nearly three months of Dasara, Somanna said that the delay had caused disappointment among the winners. Asking Suresh to take the matter seriously, the Minister warned him of stern action if there was any further delay in the distribution of cash prizes. Even as Somanna was taking the official to task, Karnataka State Government Employees Association District President H.K.Ramu intervened to say that the delay was due to some confusion over RTGS mode of payment and that the issue will be sorted out soon.

But the Minister who seemed not too convinced by the explanations, asked the officials of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports to ensure that the prize money is distributed to all wining Dasara sportspersons by Monday evening (Jan.6). He also directed to make payment in full to the caterers and all others who provided hospitality services for Dasara Sports meet.

It may be mentioned here that SOM had carried a news report on Dec.11, 2019 regarding the delay in the distribution of cash prizes.

