Mandya Unitary University Special Officer sacked on corruption charges

January 3, 2020

Mandya: Mandya Unitary University Special Officer Dr. M.S. Mahadeva Nayak has been sacked on charges of misuse of power, violation of norms and corruption in appointments to the University.

The Department of Higher Education, in an order issued on Dec. 24, 2019, removed Mahadeva Nayak from his post as the Special Officer. Following Nayak’s sacking, confusion prevailed in handing over the charge, following which another order was issued on Jan.2, posting the Principal of Government College (Autonomous) as the In-charge Special Officer. The order also transferred Mahadeva Nayak, asking him to report at the Central College in Bengaluru and directed the Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University to submit a report to the Government if Nayak fails to report to the College on Jan.3.

Following complaints from Mandya MLA M. Srinivas and MLC Marithibbegowda accusing Mahadeva Nayak of corruption and illegal appointments, the Department had constituted an Enquiry Committee headed by former Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.M. Kaverappa. Now, based on the Committee’s report, the Department has sacked Nayak from the post of Special Officer.

The Committee had found that Mahadeva Nayak had misused his office for illegally appointing Kannada Associate Professor Dr. B. Shivanna as Acting Registrar (Administration) and Sociology Assistant Professor Dr. K. Yoganarasimhachari as Acting Registrar (Evaluation) of the University.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Department has also instructed the Directorate of Collegiate Education to file an FIR against Mahadeva Nayak and the Registrars on charges of indulging in corruption through illegal appointments to various posts of Mandya Unitary University.

