With e-Hundi, Chamundi Hill Temple hundi offerings go digital
News

August 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Offering to the hundis at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill has gone online with the e-Hundi facility.

The Temple has adopted this new model of revenue generation through electronic hundi collection as many follow digital payments system now.

The facility was launched on Thursday by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, days ahead of Dasara as the Temple authorities are expecting a huge flow of devotees to the Temple controlled and managed by Muzrai Department.

As per the facility, a QR-Code has been made available to make the payments and the facility has jointly been developed by the Muzrai Department, Karnataka Gramin Bank and the Chamundeshwari Temple.

Devotees have been asked to cross-check their names and other details while transferring money online to the Temple hundi using the e-Hundi facility. All security measures to safeguard the payment gateway have been implemented for a hassle-free transaction.

Temple Executive Officer C.G. Krishna said most ‘A’ grade Temples under the Muzrai Department had launched the e-Hundi facility and the Department had directed the Chamundeshwari Temple Committee to launch a similar facility.

On the occasion, an information kiosk of Karnataka Gramin Bank for Dasara ‘retail utsav’ was opened atop the Hill.

Bank’s Regional Manager K.S. Vishwanath, Chief Manager Jeevan Mukta, Chamundi Hill Branch Manager Sindhu, Temple Chief Priest Shashishekar Dixit and others were present.

