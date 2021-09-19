With reducing growing areas: Nanjangud Rasabale faces threat of losing its market
September 19, 2021

Bengaluru: The famous Nanjangud Rasabale, grown in Mysuru and Chamarajangar districts and famous for its unique taste and aroma and also registered under Geographical Indicators (GI), seems to be fast losing its special place in the market as the growing area of the special species of Banana fruit is on a steady decline over the past few months.

Replying to a question by MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, Horticulture Minister Munirathna said that Nanjangud Rasabale which has a GI tag, is now grown in only 12.5 acres, with 18 farmers cultivating the GI tagged fruit. 

Pointing out that the Horticulture Department is providing a subsidy of Rs. 40,754 per acre for promotion of the special species of Banana, he said that several other measures are in place for encouraging the farmers to take cup cultivation of the fruit. 

Munirathna further said that the Horticulture Department, under the Prime Minister’s Krushi Sanchaya Yojane, will provide 90 percent subsidy up to two hectares for farmers who are installing drip irrigation system.

Maintaining that Nanjangud Rasabale has great demand both in local and outside markets, the Minister said that Betel Leaves of Mysuru too has been      accorded the GI tag.

