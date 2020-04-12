Woman power to the fore during a pandemic

April 12, 2020

Railways leads the campaign

Mysore/Mysuru: The total and unprecedented suspension of passenger services by the Indian Railways, for the first time in its history spanning over 165 years, stands as a testimony to the resolve and commitment of the world’s fourth largest Railway system and the single largest State-owned employer to unitedly fight the scourge of Coronavirus which has affected almost the entire humanity.

In this critical juncture, the behemoth Indian Railways has thrown its full weight behind the State by running hundreds of freight trains and parcel specials containing essential commodities like food grains, milk, fruits and vegetables, medicines, petroleum products, etc. to the nook and corner of the country to ensure that there are no disruptions in the supply chain so very essential in situations like this.

Indian Railways has assigned safety in train operations the biggest priority now as dislocations in through services due to accidents could badly cripple the system.

In this extraordinary situation, the Operations Department is playing a pivotal role in ensuring an accident-free record. The entire workforce is fully dedicated to this cause.

Nagamani Prasad, Station Superintendent at Mysuru Railway Station, is manning the cabin where the crux of operations within Mysuru Station yard lie, a task which requires an enormous amount of vigil.

“No job is so important and no service is so urgent that we cannot take time to perform our work safely,” says Nagamani, who has over 27 years of experience in the Operations Departments, a male dominated domain for a very long time.

Stretched duty hours including strenuous night shift is challenging but had pride in donning a crucial role in times of crisis like what we are witnessing now, said Nagamani.

She says it is a team effort and everyone understands that the age old adage “The best safety device is a careful man” which never has been more appropriate as it is now. It is a matter of great honour to be part of the system which is in the forefront to mitigate the sufferings of people affected by COVID-19 pandemic, she quipped.

Her role as Station Master in placement of coaches in yard for modification as Isolation Wards gave her immense satisfaction as this was a very novel idea the Indian Railways have undertaken to meet any emergent situation anywhere in the country.

Reaching Station for night shift in a curfew-like environment in the city is a little worrisome but we have to put country first in these testing times, said the confident Station Master.

Indian Railways salutes her indomitable spirit in discharging her sacred duties and she is one of our ‘Corona Warriors’ in the frontline of the battle, says a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, Mysuru Division.