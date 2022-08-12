Woman, son seriously injured after being electrocuted still await relief from CESC

August 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman and her four-year-old son, who had sustained serious injuries after they were electrocuted due to negligence by CESC officials, are still awaiting relief from CESC. Alleging that the jurisdictional Udayagiri Police have not taken action despite a complaint being lodged, the woman has written a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard.

The woman and her son, who sustained injuries, are V.M. Manjula, a teacher and four-year-old Harshavardhan, residents of Shakthinagar in city.

On Apr. 12 evening, Manjula and her son had gone for a walk at the park in Shakthinagar. While coming out of the park, they touched the iron gate on which a live power line had fallen. They were electrocuted and both of them sustained serious injuries.

The woman and her son were admitted to different hospitals. About 15 to 16 stitches were done to Manjula and she also sustained injuries to her throat. Following advice from the doctors, Manjula is on rest since then and has not gone to work.

In her complaint, Manjula has alleged that before she and her son were electrocuted, the 11 KV transformer installed near the park had exploded and the power line had snapped and fallen on the iron gate. The CESC had switched off the power supply then.

She has further stated that despite the residents lodging a complaint in this regard with CESC, none of the officials or staff visited the spot, but resumed power supply without inspecting the spot, which resulted in her and her son getting electrocuted.

She has further stated that despite lodging a complaint, the Police, instead of registering a FIR had only registered a NCR and asked her to settle the dispute with CESC officials.

Also, though she had sustained injuries and underwent 15 to 16 stitches, the doctors at the private hospital, instead of mentioning the injuries as ‘serious injuries’, had mentioned as ‘common injuries’ in the report, which is an injustice to her.