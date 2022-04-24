World Dance Day 2022: KPAC to host Aradhana Nritya Mahotsava on Apr. 29
April 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC), Mysuru, has organised  ‘Aradhana Nritya Mahotsava’ programme on Apr. 29 at 4.30 pm at Kalemane Auditorium to mark World Dance Day celebration and to confer Kalemane Awards on achievers in the field of Bharatanatyam and mridanga.

Awardees are Guru Kamala Bhat, Guru Chandrashekara Navada and Guru Badari Divya Bhushan (Bharatanatyam) and Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy (mridanga).

University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A.P. Jnana Prakash, Sanskrit scholar Vid. G.N. Bhatta will be the chief guests.

There will be  Bharatanatyam recital by disciples of Guru Josephine Savitha of Daivikrupa Natya Kendra, Guru Reshma Nirmala Bhat of Nrutya Lahari Natyalaya, Guru Srividya Shashidhar of Sri Durga Nrutya Academy and Guru Dr. K. Kumar of KPAC.

KPAC Founder Secretary Dr. K. Kumar, President Dr. G. Malathy, Treasurer K.M. Lekha and Secretary K.M. Nidhi will be present on the occasion.

For details, contact Mob: 98866-54887, according to a press release.

