Man missing

April 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A 60-year old man has gone missing from Metagalli Police Station limits in city.

Basavaiah, son of Late Rangashetty, who left his house on early morning of Apr.8, has gone missing since then, according to a complaint lodged in Metagalli Police Station.

The missing Basavaiah is mentally retarded, who is about 5’4” in height and speaks Kannada.He is round faced, medium built, oily complexioned and sports a beard. Anyone coming across any clues about the said person, can contact the Metagalli Police on Ph: 0821-2418339, 2418115 or Mob: 99641-55713.