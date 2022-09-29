World Heart Day: Precision Cardiac Care at Apollo BGS Hospital saves lives

September 29, 2022

By Dr. Arun Srinivas, Chief Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Apollo Heart Institutes,

Apollo BGS Hospitals, MysuruCardiovascular Disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death globally and one of the most severe health problems throughout the world. It is estimated that cardiovascular disease is responsible for about 23 million deaths annually. Hence there is an urgent need for more efforts and the use of newer technology to diagnose and treat heart disease to reduce the global burden of cardiovascular diseases and non-communicable diseases and to reduce the morbidity and mortality of CVD.

At Apollo BGS Hospitals, we have been practising the following advanced technology procedures to treat cardiovascular diseases among our patients, giving them the advantage of access to the best treatment within the city with faster and safer recovery.

Primary Angioplasty – The Gold Standard for Heart Attack

Primary angioplasty is defined as an emergency angioplasty and stenting procedure done to treat a heart attack. Heart attacks occur due to a gradual or sudden blockage of narrow blood vessels called coronary arteries that supply blood to nourish the heart’s musculature. Primary angioplasty can save more than 90% of heart attack patients if done rapidly by an experienced Cardiology Team within a few hours of the onset of chest pain. Through this procedure, a wire carrying a tiny balloon is introduced into the blocked heart blood vessels through an artery in the wrist or the groin and the balloon is inflated to open up the blocks. Usually, this is followed by inserting and placing a tiny spring-like device called a stent at the ballooned site to keep it open permanently. It is the one emergency procedure that saves the maximum number of lives worldwide.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI)

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) is a minimally invasive procedure done under local anaesthesia through the leg artery to replace a narrowed, non-functioning aortic valve. Since it does not involve a significant open-heart surgical procedure, it is the preferred therapy for elderly patients above 65 years with a narrowed aortic valve who have symptoms of breathlessness, chest pain, fatigue, dizziness or fainting attacks.

Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

The aorta is the main blood vessel that supplies blood to the abdomen, pelvis and legs. An abdominal aortic aneurysm occurs when an area of the aorta becomes enlarged or balloons out due to weakness in the artery wall and often occurs in males over the age of 60 years. Surgical repair involves major surgery and, therefore, carries greater risk and delays recovery. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) is a minimally invasive procedure done through the femoral artery (in the upper thigh). A mesh metal tube (Stent Graft) is placed and fastened inside the aneurysm. This strengthens the weakened portion of the aorta and prevents it from further enlargement and rupture.

Advanced Pacemaker Therapy

A Pacemaker is an electronic device implanted in the body to monitor and automatically set the correct heart rate and rhythm if they go wrong. It gives an electrical stimulus to the heart when it does not usually beat and restores its rhythm. It runs on batteries, is implanted just under the skin and has thin wires connecting it to the heart chambers. Pacemaker batteries are very long-lived and need to be replaced only about once in ten years or so.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

Cardiac arrest is a sudden loss of heart-pumping function, breathing and loss of consciousness. Abnormal heart rhythms cause most sudden cardiac deaths. An Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) is a small battery-powered device similar to a pacemaker placed in the chest to detect and treat life-threatening irregular heart rhythms automatically.

At Apollo BGS Hospitals, we have been practising Precision Cardiology with the best available technology to treat heart patients to improve acute results and long-term survival. With newer technology, it is now possible to treat more complex cases, including high-risk ones unsuitable for surgery, with shorter hospital stays, thus enhancing the quality of life and saving lives. So, your best chance to survive a heart attack is at Apollo BGS Hospitals.