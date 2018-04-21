Yeddyurappa may take on Siddharamaiah at Badami

Bengaluru: Speculation is rife in the State BJP circles that party’s chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa may contest from Badami in Bagalkot district if Chief Minister Siddharamaiah decides to contest from there.

Sources in the party said BJP National President Amit Shah has indicated that Yeddyurappa will be pitted against Siddharamaiah from Badami in case the latter decides to contest from two constituencies — Chamundeshwari and Badami.

The party is also considering fielding either its Nayaka community leader B. Sriramulu or businessman Vijay Sankeshwar from Badami. Sankeshwar belongs to the Lingayat community. The name of BJP MP Gaddigoudar is also making the rounds as the likely candidate from the constituency.