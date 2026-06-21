Yoga Day at Railway Division 
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Yoga Day at Railway Division 

June 21, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway observed International Yoga Day at the Railway Samudaya Bhavan. 

Addressing participants, Divisional Railway Manager Mudit Mittal highlighted the role of Yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and a balanced lifestyle. He urged employees to incorporate Yoga into their daily routine to cope with the stresses of modern life and improve overall health. 

Senior Railway officers and staff took part in a Yoga session conducted under expert guidance. Yoga trainer Raghu was felicitated for his 23 years of service in promoting Yoga. 

Yoga programmes were also organised at major railway stations across Mysuru Division. 

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