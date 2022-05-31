Yoga Day: MP inspects Palace premises

May 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With three weeks left for the International Day of Yoga event to be held in Mysuru, which has assumed special significance with the participation of PM Modi, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, along with officials of the MCC and AYUSH Department, visited Mysore Palace today for a spot inspection.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MP Pratap Simha said that the Yoga Day event is entirely a programme of the Union Government, with the State Government and the District Administration playing a supportive role.

Pointing out that funding of stage erection, yoga mats and such other materials to be used for the event will be done by the Central Government, he said that the local authorities will take up all necessary road repair and such other civil and maintenance works.

“The repair, civil and maintenance works on select stretches of the Ring Road, Nanjangud Road, Chamundi Hill Road, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Gaddige Road and Hunsur Road and all roads around the Palace will be taken up, during which broken barricades, footpath kerbs and such other repair works will be taken up,” MP Pratap Simha said.

“As the Model Code of Conduct is in force for the forthcoming Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency, we have appealed the State Government to exempt Mysuru from the poll code, so that works can be expedited,” he said adding that he will be meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a couple of days to seek special funds for carrying out repair and civil works.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that soon after learning that Mysuru will be hosting the International Day Yoga event, the MCC wrote a letter to the Government seeking exemption from the Election Commission for carrying out all preparatory works and the EC is expected to respond favourably.

Maintaining that the city will be ready with all necessary facilities for the grand event, he said that the works will be expedited keeping in mind the paucity of time.

MUDA Commissioner H.V. Rajeev, MCC SE Mahesh, Shamiyana contractor Shariff, AYUSH Department and MCC Zone-1 Officials accompanied the MP.