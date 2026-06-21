Yoga helped me recover after accident: Judge Usha Rani 

June 21, 2026

Mysuru: International Yoga Day was observed at Jayanagar Court Complex this morning by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the Judiciary Department, Advocates’ Association and the AYUSH Department.

Inaugurating the programme, Principal District and Sessions Judge and DLSA Chairperson Usha Rani said Yoga helped her recover from severe pain following a major accident.

“Last year, I resumed Surya Namaskara after a long gap. The pain gradually subsided and regular practice helped me recover completely,” she said.

Stressing the benefits of Yoga, she said 15 to 20 minutes of Yoga daily can reduce stress, and foster positivity. “Meditation is a process of understanding the mind and learning to live meaningfully,” she added.

Speaking on ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’ Dr. M.P. Amrutha, Medical Officer at Government Nature Cure Hospital, described Yoga as an effective lifestyle medicine.

DLSA Member-Secretary Nagaraj Siddappa Anksadoddi, Advocates’ Association President S. Lokesh, Joint Secretary Charan Raj, Abdul Nazeer of DLSA and others were present.