Yoga helps us face changes of time positively: Seer 

June 21, 2026

Mysuru, June 21 (MTY&BCT)- “The first hallmark of Yoga is silence. Performing any task with dedication and focus is true Yoga,” said Avadhoota Datta Peetha Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji.

He was delivering his benediction at a special Yoga practice and demonstration programme organised at the Ashram to mark International Yoga Day and World Music Day.

Recalling the contributions of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, he said Datta Kriya Yoga has been taught at the Ashram for the past five decades and is now being propagated by trained instructors across the world.

Referring to this year’s Yoga Day theme, Swamiji said Yoga helps people adapt positively to the changes brought by time and promotes physical and mental well-being.

He also lauded the recent Maha Sankalpa Divas in Mysuru, during which over 1.2 lakh people reportedly participated in a mass Yoga programme, and urged more people to take up Yoga. The programme featured Yoga and music demonstrations by children under the guidance of Dr. Phaneeshree, physician and Kriya Yoga teacher.