Yoga is India’s invaluable heritage: MLC Vivekananda 

June 21, 2026

Mysuru: AYUSH Department, Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College and Hospital, celebrated International Yoga Day on its campus yesterday.

MLC K. Vivekananda said Yoga, India’s ancient gift to the world and invaluable heritage, promotes discipline, concentration and balance in life. He urged youngsters to embrace the practice.

Presiding over the programme, Principal Dr. K.V. Venkatakrishna said Yoga is not merely physical exercise but a way of life that fosters physical, mental and spiritual well-being. In today’s stressful world, Yoga can help people lead healthier and more fulfilling lives, he added.

The event featured mass Yoga practice, demonstrations of asanas, pranayama and meditation sessions.

Dr. Vanishree, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Government Hi-Tech Panchakarma Hospital; Dr. Srivatsa, Principal of Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Sudheendra G. Navale, Head of Swasthavritta Department; Resident Medical Officers Dr. D.S. Bharathesh, Dr. Murali R. Nadig, MD & CEO of New Medd Health Mysore, former Principal Dr. Gajanana Hegde, administrators Nanjundaswamy and Sujatha; faculty, staff, students and Yoga enthusiasts were present.

The event was compered by Dr. H. Anitha, with the welcome address delivered by Dr. R. Lakshmi and the vote of thanks by Dr. D. Gaganalakshmi.