Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple to distribute 2 lakh laadus on New Year

Mysuru: Ushering the New Year, following the tradition, devotees visiting Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar will be given laadus on Jan.1 from 4 am till midnight under the supervision of the Temple Founder Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji.

About 50 cooks have been working on the process of making over 2 lakh laadus using 50 quintals of Gram Flour, 100 quintal Sugar, 5,000 litre of edible oil, 100kg cashew, 50kg raisin, 50kg almond, 50kg diamond sugar, 500kg powdered sugar, 10kg pista, 20kg cardamom, 20kg nutmeg, 5kg edible camphor and 50 kg clove.

