Young lawyers must integrate ethical principles: Chief Justice

February 14, 2024

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar inaugurates upgraded library of Mysore Bar Association and Judicial Officers’ Quarters at Hunsur & Periyapatna

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Justice of Karnataka Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar has urged young lawyers to integrate ethical principles into their professional responsibilities and personal lives. He underscored the significance of upholding discipline, ethical conduct and thorough preparation while carrying out their duties.

He was speaking at the virtual inauguration of Judicial Officers’ Quarters in Hunsur and Periyapatna, additional lift services at the new Law Courts Complex in Malalavadi, Mysuru, and the upgraded library of the Mysore Bar Association.

The event was jointly organised in the city last evening by the District Judiciary, Public Works Department and Bar Associations of Hunsur, Periyapatna and Mysuru. Justice Dinesh Kumar encouraged young advocates to meticulously prepare for their Court appearances.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining integrity and moral values, he advised aspiring lawyers to approach their work with diligence and commitment to justice. He stressed the need for thorough research of relevant case laws and underscored the paramountcy of faith and moral principles in legal practice.

Shares his own experience

Justice Dinesh Kumar shared his own experience as an advocate, recalling instances where he prioritised honesty by admitting to the Court when he was unprepared for arguments.

Reflecting on his journey as a judge spanning over three decades, Justice Kumar expressed his humility in assuming the role of Chief Justice, a position he never anticipated.

He reminisced about his father’s tenure as a district judge in Mandya during 1969-70 and drew inspiration from dignified figures like Dr. H. Narasimhaiah, former Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, known for his integrity and simplicity.

Justice Kumar recounted Dr. Narasimhaiah’s influence on his academic choices and expressed his commitment to emulate such noble individuals by upholding simplicity and integrity.

During the event, Justice Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the upgraded library of the Bar Association and unveiled a plaque featuring the Preamble of the Constitution. He inaugurated the renovated library established in the Mysore District Court premises in 1989-90.

Additionally, he virtually inaugurated new residential buildings for judges in Hunsur and Periyapatna, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1 crore each. The event was attended by dignitaries including High Court Judges Justice K. Somashekar, Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar, and Justice T.J. Shivashankaregowda, as well as Mysuru District Principal Sessions Court Judge Prabhavathi M. Hiremath.

MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan and advocates Rajanna, S. Shankar and H.N. Venkatesh, who contributed to the library, were felicitated during the occasion.

CJ urged to take steps to shift ZP Office to Old DC Office

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, the Chief Justice of Karnataka, has been urged to intervene and facilitate the relocation of the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office to the Old DC Office premises. This move is advocated to free up the existing ZP building for allocation to District Judiciary, Bar Association & District Court authorities for appropriate utilisation.

M. Mahadevaswamy, President of the Mysore Bar Association, emphasised the need for equitable treatment among Bar Associations regarding utility charges. He cited the example of the Bangalore Bar Association, which has been granted full exemption from electricity charges and called for similar treatment to be extended to all Bar Associations, including the Mysore Bar Association.

Furthermore, he urged the provision of solar facilities to be installed in all Association buildings to promote sustainable energy practices.