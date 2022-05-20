Youth International Short Film Festival on May 22

May 20, 2022

Filmaholic Foundation has organised the 3rd Karnataka Youth International Short Film Festival and Mysuru International Water Film Festival 2022 at Natana Rangashale in Ramakrishnanagar between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm on May 22. For details, contact Mob: 88846-31393 or 99863-84254 or 82773-74737.

The purpose of organisers of this festival, “Filmaholic Foundation,” is to attract best films, addressed to students and youths which meet the festival criteria from across the world.

This festival educates the public, using various subjects used for the category of films dealing with the students and youths against violence, discrimination, racism and other social causes. In this regard, awareness messages are conceived to promote and bring out the creative talent among students and youths. This is the third year of the Karnataka Youth International Short Film Festival. Filmaholic has also conducted film festivals in other part of Karnataka like Bengaluru, Dharwad, Mysuru and Shivamogga. Mysuru International Water Film Festival, Malnad International Wildlife and Environmental Film Festival and Cinema Antaranga Film Festival are the other film festivals successfully conducted by Filmaholic Foundation.