Yuva Brigade restores defaced figurines atop Chamundi Hill
March 5, 2023

The defaced figurines at the Anjaneyaswamy Temple on the way to Chamundi Hill via the 1,000 steps have been restored by volunteers of the Yuva Brigade who performed the service recently. The Temple is located at the 900th step of the Hill and no one had bothered to restore them though daily pujas were held there. The Temple premises were cleaned, scrubbed and white-washed. Experienced sculptors were brought in to restore the defaced ancient centuries-old sculptures.

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    March 5, 2023 at 7:50 pm

    Well done ! Good job Yuva Brigade

    Reply

