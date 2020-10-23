Yuva Sangeetha Sambhrama-2020: Online Concert by Vidu. Madhuri Koushik
October 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha, Mysuru, is coming up with a series of online music concerts, ‘Yuva Sangeetha Sambhrama-2020,’ showcasing the promising next generation artistes. 

The opening concert under the series, by Vidu. Madhuri Koushik, will be premièred on its YouTube channel at 5 pm on Saturday (Oct. 24).

Madhuri Koushik had her music training from Vidu. Rohini Manjunath and Vidu. Dr. Sukanya Prabhakar. Currently she is pursuing higher training under Vidu. Ranjani and Gayatri, Chennai. She has completed her Vidwat exam with distinction and is a recipient of both CCRT Scholarship and Scholarship for Young Artistes from Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Madhuri has performed and won several laurels from many prestigious organisations including HCL Series, The Madras Music Academy, Gayana Samaja and Indian Institute of World Culture, Bengaluru and ‘Promising Talent-2019’ award from Kartikeya Gana Sabha, Hyderabad.

Vid. M.S. Jayaram (mridanga), Vid. M.J. Prasannakumar (ghata) and Vidu. C.V. Shruthi (violin), will be accompanying her in this online concert.  Music lovers may watch the concert by visiting Sabha’s YouTube channel at Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5duKEUSvk8X XBra6TWQnSA] and support the young artistes and their ‘Yuva Sangeetha Sambhrama-2020’ online concert series, according to a press release from the Sabha Hon. Secretary Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy.

