Yuvaraja College students accuse Mysore University of not issuing degree certificates

January 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of Yuvaraja College in city, who graduated two years ago, have alleged that the University of Mysore (UoM) is yet to issue degree certificates to them.

In a press statement, the students said that though they graduated out of the College in 2019, the UoM is yet to issue degree certificates to them, which has caused them a lot of inconvenience. 

Maintaining that they have paid the stipulated fee for the purpose, the students said that the University authorities are not responsive to their plight. Pointing out that the University and Yuvaraja College authorities are blaming each other for the delay, they contended that they are forced to pay the fees again.

Urging the University Registrar to take action against the concerned authorities, they demanded that the University issue degree certificates to all qualified students of Yuvaraja College.

UoM clarifies

Meanwhile, the UoM has clarified that there is no procedural lapse on the part of the University.

UoM Registrar (Evaluation)  Dr. A.P. Jnana Prakash told Star of Mysore that Yuvaraja College is an autonomous College and as such the students should apply for their degree certificates at the College itself and not directly to the University. Pointing out that the University will issue degrees after gathering all details, including payment of fees, Prof.Jnana Prakash attributed the delay either due to delayed application from students or communication gap between the University and the College.

Maintaining that the University will collect a surcharge of Rs.240 from each student for delay of applications as per the rule, he said that the surcharge will be credited directly to the University account. Reiterating that the University cannot be blamed for the delay in the issuance of degree certificates, he said that the students themselves have to take the blame for their delay in submission of application forms. There is no procedural or administrative  lapses on the part of the University in the issuance of degree certificates to Yuvaraja College students, he contended.

  1. ACHYUT U S says:
    January 28, 2022 at 10:22 am

    Even I’m a student of Yuvarajas college Batch (2017-2020)
    They took Rs4000 from us in the final semester examination fees which included convocation fees , graduation day fees and exam fees
    And till now it’s 2 years past….still we haven’t got any convocation dat or graduation day nor out degree certificates

