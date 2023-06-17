Zero Traffic Zone around Palace planned!

June 17, 2023

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa unveils grand plans for Mysuru; Parking at Town Hall

Chamundi Hill to be developed as ‘Eco-friendly Zone’; construction activities to be restricted

Long-pending demand for forming Dasara Authority to be discussed with CM Siddharamaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa announced that there is a proposal to designate a ‘Zero Traffic Zone’ within a radius of two-kilometres around the iconic Mysore Palace.

Speaking at Meet-the-Press organised by the Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city this morning, Dr. Mahadevappa stated, “While the area around the Palace will be transformed into a ‘Zero Traffic Zone’, parking facilities for vehicles will be provided at Town Hall.”

Addressing concerns aired by environment activists about Chamundi Hill’s potential transformation into a ‘concrete forest’ due to the allocation of Rs. 45.70 crore by the Central Government under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme for development projects atop the Hill, Dr. Mahadevappa said that they have plans to develop the Hill as an eco-friendly zone with a strong emphasis on environmental conservation. “Our aim is to preserve the natural setting and greenery around the Hill by restricting crowds and construction activities,” he said, without elaborating on how the State will implement PRASHAD scheme.

Regarding the long-pending Dasara Authority, Dr. Mahadevappa stated, “I will hold discussions with CM Siddharamaiah.” He claimed to have successfully organised Dasara as the District Minister in the past.

Responding to critics (BJP) questioning the development efforts of Congress in Mysuru, Dr. Mahadevappa challenged them by saying, “Let them provide accounts and documents to support their claims. The development projects we have undertaken are visible, such as the new District Office Complex in Siddarthanagar, the widening of Irwin Road, and the District Hospital on KRS Road, among others. I won’t engage in further arguments even if the BJP leaders continue to criticise our contributions to the development of Mysuru.”

When asked about the controversies surrounding ‘adjustment politics’ in Karnataka, with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha accusing his own party leaders of having a nexus with Siddharamaiah, Dr. Mahadevappa commented that Siddharamaiah is unfamiliar with such political adjustments. “If he had been adept at such politics, he wouldn’t have lost some of the elections. But does Pratap Simha possess the political authority to speak on all issues,” he questioned.

Regarding the rumours of a power-sharing agreement between CM Siddharamaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar at the High Command level, Dr. Mahadevappa stated, “Siddharamaiah is the CM now and will continue to hold the office.”

He also mentioned that the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to compile a list of heritage buildings in Mysuru in order to revitalise those structures.