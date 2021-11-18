November 18, 2021

10-day extravaganza from Dec. 10 to 19

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival – 2021,’ the annual extravaganza, will be hosted by Rangayana, Mysuru, at its premises in city from Dec. 10 to 19.

The theme for this year’s Festival is ‘Taayi (Motherhood).’

Announcing this at a press meet at B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi in Rangayana premises yesterday, Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that the festival focuses on highlighting mother and motherhood in ‘Jameenu-Nela-Jungle-Januvaru-Jana’ (Field-Land-Forest-Animals-People).

The Theatre Festival will feature plays of various languages performed by troupes from across the country, Folk Art Performances, International Film Festival, National Seminar, Book Expo, Handicrafts Expo and Demonstrations among others spread across Bhoomigeeta, Kalamandira, Vanaranga, B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi, Sampath Rangamandira and Kindarijogi premises.

Speaking further, the Rangayana Director regretted that of late, Old Age Homes were increasing due to lack of a motherhood feeling. Keeping this in mind, this year’s Bahuroopi’s aims to remind about the motherly nature and our responsibility, he added.

Stating that every year the Theatre Festival featured maximum of 22 dramas, he said that this year the Festival features 37 plays including Yakshagana, Bayalata, Doddata and Bombeyata forms. This is for the first time in the country, a Theatre Festival is being organised in such a large scale, he claimed.

The Festival, which is organised at an estimated cost of Rs. 70 lakh, has already received Rs. 50 lakh grants from the State Government and the rest will be spent by the Theatre Repertory.

This year, two local troupes are also given chance to perform at Bahuroopi, he said. Tickets are priced at Rs. 50 each for plays staged by Rangayana troupes and Rs. 100 for plays staged by other troupes. Also, there are plans to provide Season Tickets for those who prefer to watch all the shows at the Theatre Festival, Cariappa added.