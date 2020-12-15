112 – One Nation, One Number
112 – One Nation, One Number

December 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Henceforth, you need not dial different telephone numbers to avail any emergency services as the Government of India has launched Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), a Pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies. 

This service was launched in Mysuru city last evening by Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, who flagged of the ‘Emergency Response Police Vehicle’ in the premises of Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad. 

• Once request is received at Public Safety Answering Point, the digital map of the service-seeker is located and the request is forward to concerned District or City Coordination Centre (Control Room) from where Emergency Response Police Vehicle will rush to the spot through GPS tracking of person concerned.

• Service request and Emergency Response Police Vehicle number is sent through SMS to service-seeker. 

•  As many as 20 Ertiga vehicles are ready to provide this service to citizens. Each vehicle will have an Assistant Sub-Inspector or Head Constable. 

• Control Room and Public Safety Answering Point will function 24×7 on all 365 days. Citizens can avail this service at any time.

• Emergency complaints can be logged online.

• Emergency services can also be accessed online by logging on to the ERSS website. On the ERSS website, you can either send an emergency e-mail.

• 112 Helpline provides a special ‘SHOUT’ feature for women and children, which alerts registered volunteers close to the victim for immediate assistance.

• 112 Emergency Helpline also  provides immediate assistance to services like Police (100), Fire (101), Health (108), Women’s Safety (1090) and Child Protection (1098). However, all these existing numbers to avail the emergency services will continue. 

The City Police Commissioner has requested the citizens to avail this service during any emergency or crisis.

How to avail this service?

  • Call 112
  • Send SMS to 112
  • Send e-mail to: [email protected] 
  • Send request to: www.ka.ners.in
  • Send request through mobile app: “112 INDIA”
  • For panic alert, long press ‘5’ or ‘9’ in normal (keypad) phone or press ‘3’ or ‘5’ on smartphones.

