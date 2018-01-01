16 IPS Officers including Mysuru SP Ravi D. Channannavar, promoted

Bengaluru: In a major shake-up of the Police Department, the State Government yesterday promoted 16 IPS Officers, including Mysuru SP Ravi D. Channannavar and transferred 30 other senior IPS Officers.

The promoted IPS Officers, most of whom are SPs, include Ravi D. Channannavar, Belagavi SP B.R. Ravikanthegowda, Labhuram, Abhishek Goyal, Kushalendra Kumar, Raman Gupta, R. Dilip, S.N. Siddaramappa, Dr. S.D. Sharanappa, M.N. Anucheth, Shantanu Sinha, C. Vamshikrishna, Abhinav Khare, Bhushan G. Borase and Lada Martin Marbaniang.

The transferred senior officers include ADGP Alok Mohan, who has been transferred to ACB, M.A. Saleem – ADGP, Crime, D. Roopa – IGP & Additional Commandant General – Home Guards, Shivaprasad – IGP (Ballari Range), K.V. Sharatchandra IGP (Davanagere Range), Alok Kumar – IGP (Belagavi Range), Kuldeep Kumar Jain – SP (Intelligence) and KSR Charan Reddy – ADGP (Training).

Meanwhile, IPS Officer Kona Vamsi Krishna has been appointed as Dy. Director of KPA, Mysuru.

58 Policemen in City Police Commissionerate promoted: A total of 58 Policemen of the city Police Commissionerate, who were promoted recently and completed training, have been posted to various Police Stations of the city after counselling. 18 Policemen, who were serving as Head Constable, were promoted as ASIs, while 40 Civil Police Constables were promoted as HCs. Also, 36 newly recruited Civil Police Constables, who completed foundation training at Kadur Police Training School, have been posted to different Police Stations in city.