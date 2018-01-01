16 IPS Officers including Mysuru SP Ravi D. Channannavar, promoted
News

16 IPS Officers including Mysuru SP Ravi D. Channannavar, promoted

Bengaluru: In a major shake-up of the Police Department, the State Government yesterday promoted 16 IPS Officers, including Mysuru SP Ravi D. Channannavar and transferred 30 other senior IPS Officers.

The promoted IPS Officers, most of whom are SPs, include Ravi D. Channannavar, Belagavi SP B.R. Ravikanthegowda, Labhuram, Abhishek Goyal, Kushalendra Kumar, Raman Gupta, R. Dilip, S.N. Siddaramappa, Dr. S.D. Sharanappa, M.N. Anucheth, Shantanu Sinha, C. Vamshikrishna, Abhinav Khare, Bhushan G. Borase and Lada Martin Marbaniang.

The transferred senior officers include ADGP Alok Mohan, who has been transferred to ACB, M.A. Saleem – ADGP, Crime, D. Roopa – IGP & Additional Commandant General – Home Guards, Shivaprasad – IGP (Ballari Range), K.V. Sharatchandra IGP (Davanagere Range), Alok Kumar – IGP (Belagavi Range), Kuldeep Kumar Jain – SP (Intelligence) and KSR Charan Reddy – ADGP (Training).

Meanwhile, IPS Officer Kona Vamsi Krishna has been appointed as Dy. Director of  KPA, Mysuru.

58 Policemen in City Police Commissionerate promoted: A total of 58 Policemen of the city Police Commissionerate, who were promoted recently and completed training, have been posted to various Police Stations of the city after counselling. 18 Policemen, who were serving as Head Constable, were promoted as ASIs, while 40 Civil Police Constables were promoted as HCs. Also, 36 newly recruited Civil Police Constables, who completed foundation training at Kadur Police Training School, have been posted to different Police Stations in city.

January 1, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Cops chase cop to get quarters vacated
SP Ravi D. Channannavar holds meeting with Labour Union Leaders
Ahead of Assembly Elections-2018: Checking drive for cash at check posts from Feb. 20

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “16 IPS Officers including Mysuru SP Ravi D. Channannavar, promoted”

  1. dr.m.shanthakumar says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    RVI CHENNANNAVAR HELPED CONGRESS IN HUNSUR GALATE WORKING AGAINST HINDUS AND NATURALLY HE HAS BEEN AWARDED WITH PROMOTION. IT IS A POLITICAL PROMOTION

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching