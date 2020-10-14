164 Palace staff test negative

October 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A free RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test were conducted for the staff of Mysore Palace in view of the beginning of the ten-day Dasara festival from Oct. 17 to 26.

As many as 300 persons are working in various Departments in the Palace which includes Electrical, Civil and Horiculture, Police and Home Guards. Of them, 164 underwent two tests here yesterday. Though all of them tested negative in Rapid Antigen Test, the swab collected from them had been sent to laboratory for RT-PCR test and result was awaited.

The tests were conducted free of cost following request made by T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director, Mysore Palace Board, to Health Department as a precaution.

The staff members will be present in the Palace premises to supervise in conducting cultural programmes as well as other rituals.