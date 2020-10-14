Villagers appealed not to come for Mysuru Dasara

October 14, 2020

Tests to be intensified in rural areas

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, COVID tests will be intensified in rural areas, according to ZP CEO D. Bharathi.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Bharathi said that in the wake of rapid spread of the contagion in rural areas, about 1,700 to 2,000 tests are being carried out every day, out of which, a whopping 25 to 30 percent test positive. Pointing out that tests are being conducted in all Gram Panchayat limits, she said that those found suffering from breathing problems and other symptoms are being treated at Taluk Hospitals. Noting that 50 percent of beds have been reserved for COVID-19 infected in every hospital, she said that 50 oxygenated beds have been provided for each Taluk Hospital. Stating that there are only a few in rural areas, who are under home isolation, Bharathi said that barring Nanjangud and T. Narasipur taluks, there are less number of infected people in the rest of the district.

Asserting that it is crucial for people to voluntarily undergo COVID tests and not to neglect symptoms, she appealed the people to co-operate with the district administration to tackle the deadly contagion.

Appeal

The ZP CEO further appealed people from rural areas not to come to Mysuru for witnessing Jumboo Savari, as the Government has decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple manner, with the Dasara procession restricted only to Palace premises in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

Pointing out that the Technical Committee has recommend that only 300 persons be allowed for taking part in the procession, that will be held only within the Palace premises, she said that the people can watch the procession on TV screens or social networking sites. Reiterating her appeal to the people not to come to Mysuru for watching the Dasara procession, Bharathi said that staying indoors will largely help in stopping the spread of the virus.