251 oxygen cylinders sent to Chamarajanagar: Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri

May 5, 2021

I have never faced such an allegation in my 10-year service: Rohini Sindhuri

Mysuru: Following a press release issued by Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi putting Mysuru District Administration in a tight spot over oxygen supplies to Chamarajanagar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has issued a detailed clarification.

Rohini Sindhuri has released a copy of the report submitted by Deputy Drugs Controller, Mysuru region on filled medical oxygen cylinders supplied to Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences from refillers in Mysuru and the dates of despatch.

According to the data, starting from May 2, 10.20 am to May 3, 3.15 am, 251 cylinders were supplied from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar. Barring the 40 cylinders that were taken out from the District Hospital, Mysuru, the rest of them were supplied from Southern Gas Ltd. and Padaki Air Products.

“Chamarajanagar DC has made allegations in the context of oxygen supplies. The matter is under inquiry as per the orders of the State Government. However, Chamarajanagar DC, without waiting for the enquiry to be completed, continues to make false allegations against Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru in the media,” she has stated.

Hence, the following facts are stated:

1. I categorically state that as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru I did not ration or control oxygen supplies to Chamarajanagar or any other district.

2. The oxygen supplies to a district are entirely between the supplier/re-filler and the district. Another DC has no role or authority in the same. For example, Mysuru oxygen supplies are from Ballari. If supplier from Ballari supplies less, I cannot blame Ballari DC.

3. It is the responsibility of the district to manage its oxygen supplies. If any supplier does not supply or district needs are not met, supervision and correction is by the State-level officers.

The DC Chamarajanagar should have coordinated with these State-level officers and got his supplies. He failed to do that and now blaming DC Mysuru.

4. As a matter of fact Mysuru district, upon emergency request from Chamarajanagar, took out 40 oxygen cylinders out of its own District Hospital on the night of May 1 and sent to Chamarajanagar. All these facts will be proved in the enquiry that is already ordered by the State Government.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Rohini Sindhuri said that life of people was more important than anything else. “Neither I nor any other DC has any power to block oxygen supplies to any district. I am deeply pained by the allegations holding me responsible for the tragedy,” she said.

Chamarajanagar DC requested for oxygen supplies at the last moment and she helped as much as possible during the critical juncture, she stated. “As a DC, I have many responsibilities and can very well understand the value of each life. I have records to prove that I cannot be held responsible in any way for the tragic incident,” she said and added that she would place these records before the Enquiry Commission as a proof of her innocence.

“I have never faced such an allegation in my 10-year service. I am deeply pained by the deaths of 24 patients. No one should level such false charges at a time when lives are lost. I am forced to clarify on the Chamarajanagar DC’s charges as it appeared in the media. Truth will come out,” she said.