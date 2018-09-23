35 km around city centre to be illuminated this Dasara

Mysuru: Among the many sobriquets earned by Mysuru is the “City of Lights” due to the way illumination is done during Dasara and on special occasions and this is one of the main tourist attractions.

Starting from the iconic Mysore Palace to streets and shops in the Central Business District, all Government buildings and arches are illuminated to reflect the land’s rich cultural heritage.

This year, the Dasara Illumination Sub-Committee, which oversees the preparations of lighting arrangements, has decided to light up 35 kilometres around City Centre covering 23 Circles. It will cost over Rs. 2.34 crore for the 10-day illumination.

Last year, the illumination was done up to 18 kilometres and the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) had faced flak for frequent power disruption on the illuminated streets, defeating the very purpose of illumination. Last year, illumination was done at a cost of Rs.1.71 crore. This year, however, CESC has taken all measures for tourists and the locals to enjoy the city that is soaked in light. Officials said that thanks to bountiful rains, all the reservoirs in Karnataka are full, facilitating power generation.

“We have taken steps illuminate the circles, major roads and junctions with dazzling lightings up to 35 kilometres of area around the city. All major circles will be illuminated with models of Goddess Chamundeshwari and her different avatars, elephant carrying the Golden Howdah and erstwhile Wadiyars who have contributed to the development of Mysuru region,” CESC Executive Engineer H.N. Swamy told Star of Mysore.

Major roads such as Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, Nelson Mandela Road, Palace South Gate Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, parking space of Karnataka Exhibition Grounds, stretch atop Chamundi Hill, Chamundi Hill Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Basaveshwara Road, JLB Road, Krishnaraja Boulevard Road, Mahishasura Circle Junction to Dasoha Bhavan will be illuminated this year.

Other than this, CESC has also taken steps to light up Chamundi Hill with red, green and blue-coloured bulbs. “We will illuminate Bannur Road, Columbia Asia Hospital, Nanjangud Road, Hinkal and KRS Outer Ring Road junctions. We are using energy-efficient LED bulbs as it saves a lot of power and at the same time, are bright and attractive,” he added.

Trees will be illuminated without using any nails to fix wires and all the illumination arrangements will be completed by Oct. 5 to be ready for Oct. 10 when the Navaratri begins.

SPONSORSHIPS

This time, many private companies are sponsoring illumination arrangements. TVS is funding Rs. 5 lakh to illuminate Hardinge Circle, Sony Centre is spending Rs. 3 lakh for Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle, SBI is sponsoring Rs. 2 lakh to light up Government Ayurveda College Circle, SKF Technology has given Rs. 1.5 lakh for Nanjangud Outer Ring Road Junction, J.K. Tyre has agreed to spare Rs. 2 lakh each for the illumination of Lakshmivenkataramanaswamy Temple Circle and Railway Station Circle.

Mall of Mysore is spending Rs. 2.5 lakh to illuminate Kurubarahalli Circle, Rangarao and Sons is sponsoring Rs. 1.5 lakh for lighting arrangements of Agrahara Circle, Narayana Hrudayalaya has given Rs. 2 lakh to illuminate Columbia Asia Hospital Circle, ITC India has given Rs 1.5 lakh to illuminate JSS Circle, Automotive Axle has given Rs. 3.5 lakh for illumination of Ramaswamy Circle and Aishwarya Petrol Bunk Circle. Rane Madras has given Rs 1.5 lakh for illumination of Metropole Circle, Gopalagowda Shanthaveri Hospital has given Rs. 1.5 lakh for the illumination of Gopalagowda Circle.

ILLUMINATED MODELS

CESC will put up illuminated models of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar at CADA Circle, Chamundeshwari model at Kurubarahalli Circle, insignias such as KRS Dam, Gowthama Buddha, Basavanna, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Jnanpith awardees, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M. Visvesvaraya model at Doddakere Maidan.

Darpana Sundari model will be displayed at K.R. Circle, Ashoka Pillar model at Millennium Circle, illuminated replicas of various animals, birds will be put up at Fountain Circle and models of Parliament, Vidhana Soudha at Railway Station Circle, a giant Gandaberunda model at JSS College, insignia of Mysore Palace at Ramaswamy Circle and India Gate model will be put up near Maharani’s College.

LED SCREEN

An LED welcome display board will put up atop Chamundi Hill and ‘Hasiru Chappara’ displaying LED Board will be set up on Sayyaji Rao Road. 12 major parks will also be lit up along with Uttanahalli Jwalamukhi Tripura Sundari Temple.