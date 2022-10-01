42 PFI offices sealed across Karnataka: Araga Jnanendra

October 1, 2022

Home Minister opens DAR Administrative Office and Arms Depot at Jyothinagar

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that 42 offices belonging to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) have been sealed by Police and allied authorities across the State including the office in Mysuru.

“We sealed 42 offices of the PFI across the State and bank accounts have been frozen and the Enforcement Directorate will step in to examine financial transactions. The Government has details on individuals linked with the banned organisations and we are keeping an eye on them,” he said.

The Home Minister was speaking to reporters after he inaugurated the District Armed Reserve Administrative Office and Arms Depot at Jyothinagar in the city last evening. The construction has been undertaken at a cost of Rs. 1.95 crore.

An office for the DySP has been created inside the building and there are four radio communication rooms, computer and wireless rooms that will enable the Police to catch the criminals using technology.

Jnanendra further stated that PFI was one of the religious fundamentalist forces which indulged in pitting the youths of the country against the nation. The move to ban PFI is good in the view of maintaining the integrity and unity of the country. This is also a step which was necessary to maintain peace and harmony in the country, the Home Minister stated.

“We have given directions to the Police to take up strict vigilance against any forces disturbing peace. It has also been directed to take those who try to disturb peace into custody. The Central Government has also issued warnings to take preventive measures in this regard,” the Home Minister added.

Outlining the facilities that are being provided to Police personnel for them to discharge their duties efficiently, he said that over 117 Police Stations are being constructed across the State and over 11,000 Police quarters are being constructed under the ‘Housing 2025 Project’ with an estimated cost of Rs. 200 crore.

Re-investigation of Tanveer Sait case: When reporters asked the Home Minister about the request made by Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait to re-investigate the brutal knife attack on him, Araga Jnanendra said, “The attack on Tanveer Sait was unfortunate and it took place on a person who has been in the public life for decades. He has discussed the re-investigation of the case with me and also told me that he will hire a lawyer at his own expense for the case trial. I have consented to this.”

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA Tanveer Sait, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Southern Range IGP Praveen Madhukar Pawar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCPs Pradeep Gunti (Law and Order) and M.S. Geetha Prasanna (Crime and Traffic), Superintendent of Police R. Chethan and others were present.