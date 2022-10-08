50,000 visiting expo daily since Oct. 5
October 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “After Oct. 5, more than 50,000 people are visiting Dasara Expo every day and the server is facing technical issues. Because of this, we are not able to exactly know the number of actual visitors,” Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda told Star of Mysore.

Reacting to the network problem, he said that no network jammers have been installed at the Exhibition premises. “The large number of visitors is the reason of network problem and the concerned authorities have been informed about the issue and they are thinking about installing a tower in the premises. Water problem in the toilets was there till Thursday and it has been solved now. Two platforms are ready to host cultural programmes and the programmes are being finalised by the Committee. Cultural programmes will start from Oct. 15,” added Srinivas Gowda.

