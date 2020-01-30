72nd Sarvodaya Day observed in city

January 30, 2020

Most youths have forgotten Gandhiji, regrets former Speaker Krishna

Mysuru/Mysore: “Most of the students nowadays do not have good opinion about Gandhiji and have forgotten the Father of the Nation,” regretted former Speaker Krishna.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 72nd Sarvodaya Day programme organised by the Department of Gandhian Studies and Department of Studies in Commerce, University of Mysore, at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri here this morning to pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day, 72 years ago.

The Department of Gandhian Studies not only has the bust of Gandhiji but also houses the replica of Sabarmathi Ashram and the sculptures of the Mahatma in various poses.

Continuing, the former Speaker said, “We have to question ourselves on how much we are following the path shown by Gandhiji.” No person or profession is big or small as all are equal and we should use our skills to earn a living, he added.

Earlier, University of Mysore Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, who spoke, said that discussions on purchase of weapons of mass destruction was being discussed across the globe, which is actually dividing the people and countries, which may result in wars and added that Gandhiji’s words of peace and prosperity are the need of the hour now and not weapons.

Pourakarmika woman Rathnamma was felicitated on the occasion.

Gandhi Bhavan Director Prof. M.S. Shekar, Commerce Department’s Kumaraswamy and others were present.

Freedom Fighters Association: The members of Mysuru District and City Freedom Fighters Association gathered at Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere where they shared their experiences about the struggle for country’s independence with the students of KRS First Grade College.

Association President Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy, Vice-President Y.C. Revanna, Secretary Prof. H.N. Ashwathnarayan, freedom fighters T. Puttanna, B. Lingaiah and H.N. Channabasappa, Corporator Pramila Bharath and others were present.

