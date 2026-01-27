77th Republic Day celebrated in city

January 27, 2026

Development works worth Rs. 10,000 crore taken up in Mysuru: District Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Social Welfare and District in-charge Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said, along with the implementation of five Guarantee Schemes, emphasis is also being laid on development works, with several works estimated at Rs. 10,000 crore taken up in Mysuru district.

Delivering the 77th Republic Day (R-Day) address at the celebrations organised by the District Administration at Torchlight Parade grounds in Bannimantap yesterday, he said, in Varuna Assembly Constituency represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly, a total of Rs. 323 crore worth development works were launched and inaugurated by the CM himself recently.

“With a firm belief that the Constitution vouches for the welfare of the society, we are taking a righteous path towards development. The main intention of the Government is to deliver pro-people administration and to take administrative machinery towards the doorsteps of the people. The co-operation and commitment of everybody is essential to effectively implement the schemes formulated by the Government,” he asserted.

Greater MCC

Dr. Mahadevappa made a reference to most significant step of the State Govt., to expand the periphery of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as Greater MCC.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to expand MCC as Greater MCC to visualise his plans for the comprehensive development of the city, by bringing one City Municipal Council (CMC), four Town Panchayats (TPs) and eight Gram Panchayats, comprising a total of 25 villages, into its jurisdiction. A notification has been issued by the Government in this regard,” he explained.

Swachh Survekshan

In view of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, Dr. Mahadevappa appealed for the co-operation of the general public, to join hands with the MCC, which aims to secure 7-Star Garbage Free City certificate. The public should cooperate by segregating waste at source level, minimising single use plastic, handling medical waste, cleanliness of public places and active participation of schools, markets, offices and institutions, to achieve the target.

e-Swathu

Under the recently introduced e-Swathu system, MCC leads by issuing khata to 60,000 properties, besides topping City Corporations in generating revenue, by collecting Rs. 220 crore property tax in financial year 2025-26.

Earlier, Dr. Mahadevappa unfurled the Tricolour, before receiving the guard of honour from participating 26 different Police and other contingents, which took out a colourful march-past.

City Armed Reserve (CAR) ACP H.P. Satish was the Parade Commander and CAR Police Inspector P. Suresh was the Assistant Parade Commander.

Children from various schools participated in cultural programmes. Students of Teresian Convent Girls High School danced to a patriotic song Namo Namo Bharatambe… while the students of Mahabodhi School danced to Atmanirbar Bharat…, followed by DAV School students on Integrity in Diversity and Capitol Public School on Vande Mataram.

Ahead of Swachh Survekshan, a troupe of students presented a cultural programme, highlighting the importance of keeping the surroundings tidy.

Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority Ayub Khan, Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and others were present at the R-Day event.

No horses…

For the first time in the recent years, R-Day parade was held without any horses, in the wake of Glanders, a highly contagious and fatal bacterial disease, that claimed the lives of horses at different Turf Clubs in the State, including one in Mysore Race Club (in December 2025.

As is the practice, the main Parade Commander moves astride a horse while seeking the customary permission from the chief guest to start the parade. Similarly, Assistant Parade Commander and the Karnataka Armed Reserve Police (KARP), popularly known as Mounted Police, participate in the parade, by riding on horseback. However, during the 77th R-Day parade yesterday, the Parade Commander came on foot, holding the customary sword and marching towards the chief guest on the dais, to seek permission. So also the Assistant Parade Commander and the Mounted Police, dressed in uniform, were seen without horses.

Extension of GI-tagged products of Mysuru

District Minister Dr. Mahadevappa said, to encourage the area of cultivation of Geographical Indicator (GI)-tagged products like Mysore Mallige (Mysore Jasmine), Nanjangud Rasabale variety banana and Mysore Veelyedele (Mysore Betel Leaves) in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks, training programmes are being conducted for the farmers. This initiative is to extend the area of cultivation. That apart, steps are being taken to export these farm produces to foreign countries by joining hands with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the Minister added.