A day after being set ablaze: Unnao rape victim dies

December 7, 2019

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna, calls it a “Black Day”

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The 23-year-old Unnao rape case survivor, who was burnt alive on Thursday by two accused, died late on Friday night at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after battling for life for almost 40 hours.

She died on a day four accused in the gang-rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an ‘encounter’ with the Telangana Police triggering a tsunami of reactions across the nation — ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

Suffering from 90 percent burns, the Unnao victim had been kept on ventilator at the hospital and was extremely critical. “She suffered cardiac arrest at 11.10 pm yesterday and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and at 11.40 pm she died,” Dr. Shalabh Kumar, HoD (Burns and Plastic) at Safdarjung Hospital said.

The young rape survivor had been attacked on Thursday morning by Shivam Trivedi and Shubham, who were accused of raping her in December last. As she was on her way to nearby town Raebareli in UP to testify against the criminals in a local court, she was waylaid, attacked, stabbed and then finally doused with kerosene and set ablaze in broad daylight by the duo.

She was brought to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital around 10.30 am and was airlifted to Delhi in the evening for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the young woman’s father said, “We want the accused to be hanged at the earliest, don’t want the case to drag on and on. Police did not help us at all, if they had then my daughter would be alive today.”

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a statement expressed his grief and promised that a fast track court will hear the Unnao rape case.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said that before India could get over Hyderabad’s brutal rape-and-murder, the rape victim in Unnao also died.

Sitting on a dharna outside the UP Assembly in protest against Unnao rape case, Akhilesh Yadav called it a “black day” and slammed the Yogi Adityanath Government over deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

“Want to see accused hanged to death”

The Unnao rape survivor, who was burnt alive by five men on Thursday, had told her family that she doesn’t want to die and wants to see the accused hanged to death. The five men also included the two who were accused of raping her woman in December. “Usne kaha ki bhahiya mujhe bacha lo, mujhe marna nahi hai. Jinhonne mere sath ye kiya hai, unhe mai maut ki saza paatey dekhna chahti hu [she told me that brother, please save me, I don’t want to die. Those who have done this to me, I want to see them getting a death sentence]” the brother of rape survivor told the media.

