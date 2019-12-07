Bogadi Road widening works under progress

December 7, 2019

Mysuru: The works on Bogadi Road expansion which had remained incomplete for technical reasons has now resumed in full swing.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had taken up Bogadi Road widening on the 3.4 km stretch from MUDA Junction to Bogadi Ring Road junction in 2016-17, at a cost of Rs.8 crore, out of the Chief Minister’s Rs.50 crore special grant (Nagarothana). Apart from road widening, the works also included footpath development at several stretches along the road and asphalting.

The MCC had awarded the contract to one P.K. Krishnam Raju. The contractor completed the works, barring the 600 mts. stretch from the Railway Gate near Crawford Hall to AIISH.

Now, after the MCC gave the changed design of the stretch, the works have resumed from September 2019.

With the works being expedited, the road expansion and other civil works are expected to be complete by Jan. 2020.The works being carried out now includes shifting of electric poles, footpath development, construction of retaining wall and other minor civil works. With the completion of the pending works, vehicular congestion on this ever busy road will ease, paving the way for smooth vehicular movement.

The works are being carried out under the guidance of MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Superintending Engineer Bhaskar, Executive Engineer Rangaiah, AEE N. Sunil and AE Shivalingappa.

