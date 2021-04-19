A taxing trouble!
April 19, 2021

Sir,

I have gone through Star of Mysore dated Apr.9 regarding glitches in online payment of MCC property tax. Trying to pay online since Apr.2 but couldn’t due to the same problem mentioned in your paper.

Today also I tried and made payment through net-banking. The amount was deducted but I could not get the receipt / acknowledgement etc., either by message or email.

I got the message from my bank (SBI) regarding the debit of the amount and the same is reflected in my account statement also.

I request MCC to solve such problems faced by tax-payers.

– S. Krishna Murthy, Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block, 10.4.2021

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “A taxing trouble!”

  1. A V Prasanna says:
    April 20, 2021 at 5:37 am

    Looks like at every stage of tax paying site of MCC, one needs to take screen print if payment is deducted and receipt is not printed. A simple user friendly soft ware is not developed by the hired agencies. This clearly proves the undercutting undertaken.

