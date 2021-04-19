A taxing trouble!

April 19, 2021

Sir,

I have gone through Star of Mysore dated Apr.9 regarding glitches in online payment of MCC property tax. Trying to pay online since Apr.2 but couldn’t due to the same problem mentioned in your paper.

Today also I tried and made payment through net-banking. The amount was deducted but I could not get the receipt / acknowledgement etc., either by message or email.

I got the message from my bank (SBI) regarding the debit of the amount and the same is reflected in my account statement also.

I request MCC to solve such problems faced by tax-payers.

– S. Krishna Murthy, Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block, 10.4.2021

