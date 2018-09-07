‘Accident death rates climbing in country’
Joint Transport Commissioner inaugurates Maha Loan Mela

Mysuru: The number of road accidents causing deaths and injuries is going up daily and every year our country is losing more than Rs.100 crore, said Joint Transport Commissioner Dr. C. T. Murthy.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Maha Loan Mela, organised by Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services at JK Grounds this morning and said that nearly 1.5 lakh people are dying in the country every year and four to five lakh are becoming handicapped due to accidents.

Now-a-days it is common to find an accident victim in almost every house as they fail to follow road rules. It is also due to rash and negligent driving that fatal accidents occur, he said.

However, vehicles manufactured by Mahindra company have both road and passenger safety features using technology which other vehicle manufacturers also need to emulate, he said.

Apart from this, Mahindra and Mahindra, as part of its CSR, conducts road safety workshops for public and also creates awareness among customers when they come to purchase vehicles about safe driving, following road rules and how death and accidents can be prevented by safe driving, said Dr. Murthy and added, if others are interested in conducting such drives, the RTO would also be a part of it.

There are 21 stalls displaying various brands of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that include M&M, Maruti, Toyota, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Renault, Nissan, Mahindra & Mahindra Swaraj Tractors and Honda two-wheelers. India Garage, Akshara Motors, Prerana Motors,  GMMCO, Urs Kar, Friendly Motors and others are also participating. So far 93 people have registered for loans to purchase vehicles. Zero interest loans are also available with minimum documentation and processing fees on select vehicles.

Mahindra Finance Department Head Madhusudhan Reddy, Circle Head Girish Rodrigues and others were present at the Mela which also is holding a free health and eye check up camp at the grounds.

September 7, 2018

