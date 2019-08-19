Activating child luck

August 19, 2019

There are many phases of life a person goes through in which career, marriage, having a child, buying a home are part of the life phase. Feng Shui as an art or as a Science has a logical approach to support such phases of life. Hence most often it is seen as a healing tool for many difficult situations and life aspirations.

In the Science of Feng Shui activating different types of aspirations is quite common by adapting Feng Shui design, decor and symbolism. For many, having a child is an important aspiration in life and creating the right environment through Feng Shui is beneficial. Primarily look at the landscape of the surroundings and check for any afflictions towards main door.

Ensure that there is an open space facing the front door and there is nothing in line with your front door, such as a tree, street, or other object cutting into it. The front door is considered the “mouth of chi” and is where all energy enters the home. Make this area clean, auspicious, and beautiful as this will ensure that your aspirations do manifest.

From placing the bed and orienting it to the favourable direction, having supportive symbolism, wall decor and ensuring a happy environment each specific area can be corrected and taken care to ensure that it brings in the right energy conducive to such aspirations.

To activate relationship and marriage luck, the science of Vaastu propagates that women trying to get married must occupy the North-west room as this direction is governed by air and have attributes like change.

The bedroom would be the focal point to activate child luck, hence maintaining the bedroom clutter free, light and clean is quintessential. The bedroom should preferably be of regular shape and not multi-cornered. Ensure that the bed in the bedrooms has a solid wall behind towards the headboard. Beds should never share the same wall as the door, a bathroom, or a kitchen. Televisions, work objects such as computers, mirrors, plants, and exercise equipment should be removed.

As per the Science of Feng Shui, the northwest (NW) is the direction of descendant’s luck. It is also the direction of “heaven” or mentor luck. Installing a metal oscillating fan in the bedroom can also activate the NW sector. The moving metal fan produces a generous helping of descendant’s luck in the bedroom.

The west sector signifies the child, hence keeping this sector clean and avoid having fire objects such as candles or bright lamps in this sector. Earth objects, such as vases are excellent fertility enhancers. Enhance this portion of the house, living, and bedroom with metal objects, such as fans, stereos, or other electronic or metal items.

Apart from the above, a few simple Feng Shui symbolisms could help :

• Place a small dragon towards the male side of the bed to enhance the “Yang” energy.

• Place a pair of elephants on either side of the bedroom door or a pair on the bedside table towards the female side. Elephants are associated with pregnancy.

• Place a single piece of hollow bamboo at the north sector of the bedroom to enhance fertility.

[[email protected]]