News

Activists warn of risk to Temple, Gopura

January 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundi Hill, revered as a centre of faith and devotion, has once again become the   focus of controversy.

Hindu social activist Lohit Urs has alleged that construction work is being carried out barely 20 feet from the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, despite an order of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage prohibiting any new development within 100 metres of shrine.

Urs said that any development activity in Temple vicinity must follow legal process, including land acquisition and mandatory clearance from Archaeology Department. He accused the authorities of proceeding with construction without obtaining these approvals and termed the work illegal. “If the departments can produce the required orders and documents, we will not object. But if the work continues unlawfully, we will resist it,” he said.

Concerns have also been raised over structural stability of Temple precinct. Activists pointed out that the ground around Chamundeshwari Temple tower (Gopura) is not firm and that soil had earlier been filled to level the area. They argued that before undertaking any construction work, soil samples should be scientifically tested in a laboratory to assess the suitability of the site. No such report has been obtained, they alleged.

“Who will take responsibility if the Temple or its Gopura suffer damage?” Urs asked, warning that sanctity and safety of the heritage site could be at risk.

